Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.63 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $175.63 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00097361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.41 or 0.00421583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00034365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,772,247 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

