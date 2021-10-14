Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,937 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Electric Power by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after purchasing an additional 625,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 120.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,061,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.46 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

