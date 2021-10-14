Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

