Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.50.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.