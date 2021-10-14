W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Reduced by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,865 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 4.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $899,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.03. 1,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

