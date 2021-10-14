VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 198,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,258. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,511 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

