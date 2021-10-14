Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.01 Million

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $371.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.41 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $363.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.11 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

