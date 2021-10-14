Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Erste Group lowered Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Voestalpine to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

