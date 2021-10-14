Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

VLPNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

