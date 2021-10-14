Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.