Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of OTC:VTSCY opened at $11.00 on Monday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

