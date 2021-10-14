Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vital Farms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vital Farms by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VITL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $721.47 million, a PE ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

