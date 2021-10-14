Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $100.32

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.32, but opened at $103.59. Visteon shares last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 368 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $9,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

