VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $480.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.