Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 4.7%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.07. 4,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIST. TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $553.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $4,682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $4,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

