Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 70,100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nucor were worth $23,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 182.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 356,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,141,000 after purchasing an additional 335,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,385. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

