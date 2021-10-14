Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 36,300 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $111.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

