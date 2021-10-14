Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $280.38 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $556.65 and a 200-day moving average of $525.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

