Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,464,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,577 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 107,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,121. The company has a market capitalization of $235.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

