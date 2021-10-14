Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 59,268 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $109.31. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $111.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

