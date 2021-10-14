Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.15. 3,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,412. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.50.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.