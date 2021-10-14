Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of Snap-on worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.05 and its 200 day moving average is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

