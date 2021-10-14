Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $361,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

KEYS stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

