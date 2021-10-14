Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

GM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 112,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570,191. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.