Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,382,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $6,126,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.