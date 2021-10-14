Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,132 shares of company stock worth $5,665,140 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.