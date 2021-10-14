Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.