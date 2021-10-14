ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,890. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

