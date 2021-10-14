Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

NYSE SI opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $806,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

