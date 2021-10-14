Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Belden by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Belden by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,875,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Belden by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

