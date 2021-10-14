Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 61.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $524.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $882.46. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

