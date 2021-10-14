Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 361,407 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 166.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 87,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Agora stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.