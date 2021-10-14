Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,522 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

NYSE:CF opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

