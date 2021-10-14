VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2,653.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,531,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $78,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

