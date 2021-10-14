Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

