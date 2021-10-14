Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.