Verge (XVG) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Verge has a market capitalization of $394.91 million and $27.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00306942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,481,469,116 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

