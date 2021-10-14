Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $133,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

