Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,727 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $70,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 9,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

