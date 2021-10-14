Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $82.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

