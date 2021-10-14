Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 317,551 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,095,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $25,609,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

