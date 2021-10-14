Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,148,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

