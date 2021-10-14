Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.48% of Targa Resources worth $1,065,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $54.39.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

