Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,215 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,560,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Avalara worth $1,223,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

AVLR stock opened at $169.43 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.