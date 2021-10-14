Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 5,524.3% in September

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, an increase of 5,524.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

