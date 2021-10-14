Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Valvoline stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

