Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.
Valvoline stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.
In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.