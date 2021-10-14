V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 51,162 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

