USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004412 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007453 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

