UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.65-18.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.76. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.650-$18.900 EPS.

NYSE:UNH traded up $22.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $426.50. The stock had a trading volume of 170,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,564. The stock has a market cap of $402.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.79.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

