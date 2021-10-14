UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $403.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.